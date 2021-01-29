B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 update Friday

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. PT, Friday.
Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new measures for non-essential travellers returning to Canada, including mandatory PCR testing and mandatory hotel quarantine measures.
Also Friday, Moderna announced that it would be joining Pfizer in cutting deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine to Canada in the coming weeks.
As of Thursday, B.C. had administered 127,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 4,185 were second doses.
About 89 per cent of B.C.'s 66,265 total cases have recovered, while 1,184 people have died.
