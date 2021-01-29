Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 update Friday

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'SFU professor urges province to ‘do more’ in fight against coronavirus' SFU professor urges province to ‘do more’ in fight against coronavirus
WATCH: B.C. health officials provide an update on COVID-19 response in the province for Friday, Jan. 29.

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. PT, Friday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix answer your questions at COVID-19 town hall

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new measures for non-essential travellers returning to Canada, including mandatory PCR testing and mandatory hotel quarantine measures.

Click to play video 'New quarantine rules crack down on non-essential travel in Canada' New quarantine rules crack down on non-essential travel in Canada
New quarantine rules crack down on non-essential travel in Canada

Also Friday, Moderna announced that it would be joining Pfizer in cutting deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine to Canada in the coming weeks.

Read more: B.C. reports 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths; number in hospital falls below 300

As of Thursday, B.C. had administered 127,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 4,185 were second doses.

About 89 per cent of B.C.’s 66,265 total cases have recovered, while 1,184 people have died.

