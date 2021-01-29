B.C. health officials to provide live COVID-19 update Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. PT, Friday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new measures for non-essential travellers returning to Canada, including mandatory PCR testing and mandatory hotel quarantine measures.

2:31 New quarantine rules crack down on non-essential travel in Canada New quarantine rules crack down on non-essential travel in Canada

Also Friday, Moderna announced that it would be joining Pfizer in cutting deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine to Canada in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday, B.C. had administered 127,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, of which 4,185 were second doses.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

About 89 per cent of B.C.’s 66,265 total cases have recovered, while 1,184 people have died.