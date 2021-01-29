Over $60 million to fund incentives to lower emissions in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is pumping approximately $32.3 million into reducing natural gas use and greenhouse-gas emissions in Manitoba.

The money will go directly to Manitoba’s newly created Crown cooperation Efficiency Manitoba, with the province matching the federal government’s contribution, for a total exceeding $60 million.

Rebates and incentives will be offered to residents and businesses for using energy-efficient equipment.

Savings in natural gas emissions will be encouraged through installation of home insulation and smart thermostats along with furnace and boiler upgrades for households in the province.

“For the first time ever, Canada has a plan to not only meet, but exceed a climate target,” said Winnipeg South Centre MP Jim Carr, who made the announcement Friday on behalf of Canada’s Environment and Climate Change Minister, Jonathan Wilkinson.

“By cutting pollution like energy waste from our homes and buildings, we are putting that plan into action and creating a cleaner, more prosperous future,” Carr continued.

Manitoba’s Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard said the rebate will work out to approximately $488 of savings per household.

“Manitoba knows the value of investing in energy efficiency,” she explained. “This joint investment under our Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan will reduce carbon emissions in households and businesses, and create clean energy jobs for Manitobans.”

As part of the new initiative, Efficiency Manitoba will enable the creation of 1,800 jobs with the goal of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions by 488,000 tonnes.

Carr pointed out that sheer the amount of reductions is equivalent to removing approximately 150,000 passenger cars from the road for one year.

“This is not an attempt by the government of Canada to raise revenue. It’s an incentive for Canadians to be more energy-efficient and to be cost-neutral to the government of Canada,” said Carr.

Low-income and Indigenous residents will be eligible to benefit from the newly implemented measures at no cost.

