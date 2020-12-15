Federal funding will retrofit 100 Edmonton buildings to be more energy efficient

Send this page to someone via email

The Government of Canada, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the City of Edmonton announced Tuesday that more than $9.6 million will be spent on an energy efficiency project in Edmonton.

The money comes from the Green Municipal Fund.

“A low carbon future isn’t something we need to fear here in Alberta,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “In fact, it’s a tremendous opportunity for us here — an economic opportunity that a growing a city like Edmonton simply can’t ignore.

"After all, we have this tremendous heritage of being energy problem solvers here in this province.

“And, I want our builders and our innovators have a role to play in this energy transition that’s happening in the world around us.”

Edmonton’s Clean Energy Improvement Fund will help homeowners and business owners retrofit existing homes and buildings with energy efficiency measures and/or renewable energy sources.

The goal is to retrofit 80 homes and 20 commercial buildings in a two-year span.

“That’s really great,” said Catherine McKenna, federal minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “That’s buildings that are more energy efficient, that’s saving money, that’s creating jobs, and that’s doing your part to tackle climate change.

"And a real shoutout to Edmonton. You have been a leader as a city recognizing you need to take action and you need a plan."

The program will start financing residential upgrades and retrofits in its first year and commercial projects will follow in the second year.

“Making our residential and commercial buildings more energy-efficient and resilient over the long-term is a pathway to greener, more sustainable communities that save us all money,” McKenna said. “The federal government’s support for Edmonton’s Clean Energy Improvement Program will help residents and businesses live and work in buildings that last longer, cost less, and generate cleaner air — so we can all breathe easier.”

“This funding will support the growing number of Edmontonians who are concerned about climate change and want to make a difference,” Iveson said.

“I’m confident these changes will help us stay on target to reach our climate goals.”

If this is successful, the city plans to recapitalize the program.

