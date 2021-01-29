Deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Cambridge Country Manor declared over

Send this page to someone via email

The deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Cambridge Country Manor has come to an end, according to Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Sixteen residents suffered COVID-19-related deaths at the retirement home since an outbreak was first declared on Dec. 8.

The hospital says ]no new cases have been declared at the home in 14 days after 60 residents and 70 staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We are relieved this day has come,” CMH’s Mari Iromoto said in a statement.

“Everyone showed the resolve needed to get this outbreak under control.”

Nine days after the outbreak began, the province approved a voluntary management contract between Caressant Care and Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

After the hospital took over management, it says 14 residents were transferred to hospitals within the region, which allowed for enhanced cleaning of the rooms.

It also provided as many as 30 staff members to fill in for sick employees and trailers to provide extra room.

CMH says as of Jan. 27, all but two residents have returned and most staff are back at work.