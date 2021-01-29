Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Cambridge Country Manor declared over

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 12:17 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doctors call Ford government’s long-term care home approach ‘reactionary at best’' Coronavirus: Doctors call Ford government’s long-term care home approach ‘reactionary at best’
Doctors call Ford government’s long-term care home approach ‘reactionary at best’

The deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Cambridge Country Manor has come to an end, according to Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Sixteen residents suffered COVID-19-related deaths at the retirement home since an outbreak was first declared on Dec. 8.

Read more: Woman in her 30s first to contract U.K. variant of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

The hospital says ]no new cases have been declared at the home in 14 days after 60 residents and 70 staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We are relieved this day has come,” CMH’s Mari Iromoto said in a statement.

“Everyone showed the resolve needed to get this outbreak under control.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nearly 100 suspected cases of U.K. variant found in Barrie long-term care home' Coronavirus: Nearly 100 suspected cases of U.K. variant found in Barrie long-term care home
Coronavirus: Nearly 100 suspected cases of U.K. variant found in Barrie long-term care home

Nine days after the outbreak began, the province approved a voluntary management contract between Caressant Care and Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus — Ontario government needs to make long-term care home changes, medical experts urge

After the hospital took over management, it says 14 residents were transferred to hospitals within the region, which allowed for enhanced cleaning of the rooms.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It also provided as many as 30 staff members to fill in for sick employees and trailers to provide extra room.

CMH says as of Jan. 27, all but two residents have returned and most staff are back at work.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo COVID 19Cambridge COVID-19Cambridge Memorial HospitalCambridge COVID-19 outbreakCambridge Country ManorCambridge Country Manor outbreak overOntario Long term care outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers