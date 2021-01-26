Menu

Health

Doctors, researchers, advocates call for long-term care home changes from Ontario government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'COVID-19 variant discovered in at least 4 Ontario communities' COVID-19 variant discovered in at least 4 Ontario communities
WATCH ABOVE: Health officials say a new COVID-19 variant has been found in Ontario and are asking people to behave as if it’s already in their community. As Morganne Campbell reports, the variant was first discovered in a Barrie long term care home.

TORONTO — A group of over 200 doctors, researchers, and advocates say Ontario must take urgent action to address the rising number of deaths due to COVID-19 in long-term care.

The group says in a letter released today that the situation constitutes a humanitarian crisis.

They say the province’s nursing homes are still seeing staffing shortages, poor infection control, and a delayed response to outbreaks.

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto hospital nurse who died by suicide remembered as caring, dedicated

The group is recommending the province bolster staffing immediately, legislate a minimum standard of daily care for residents, and provide unrestricted access to family caregivers with personal protective equipment.

They also want the province to begin the process of removing for-profit long-term care providers from the sector.

Story continues below advertisement

The Long-Term Care Ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The government says that as of today 3,462 long-term care residents have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario is reporting 1,740 new cases of COVID-19 today and 63 more deaths linked to the virus.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,740 new coronavirus cases, 63 more deaths

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 677 new cases in Toronto, 320 in Peel Region, and 144 in York Region.

More than 30,700 tests have been completed since Ontario’s last daily update.

Ontario is also reporting that 9,707 more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the last daily update.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19?

A total of 295,817 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province so far.

The first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled to arrive in one of 31 fly-in First Nations communities on Tuesday as part of Ontario’s Operation Remote Immunity.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said that the ORNGE air ambulance service will be delivering and administering the Moderna vaccine to Weenusk First Nation.

Weenusk is a largely Cree community of approximately 500 people in the Hudson Bay region of northern Ontario.

