Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 25 2021 7:04pm
06:09

How Ontario responded to the coronavirus pandemic

Travis Dhanraj takes an in-depth look back at the numbers and the politics of Ontario’s response to the coronavirus pandemic a year after COVID-19 was confirmed to be in the province.

