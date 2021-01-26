Coronavirus: Guelph reports 35 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported another death connected to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the city’s death toll to 21 during the pandemic.

Guelph has now seen eight people die in January due to factors related to the novel coronavirus.

The city also reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total case count to 2,191.

Active cases fell by five from the previous day to 299, while another 39 people have recovered, bringing the total resolved cases to 1,871.

Three people are in the hospital being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Along with eight deaths, Guelph has reported 858 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 1, while 739 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County only reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its case count to 861.

No new deaths related to the coronavirus were reported as the county’s death toll remained at 15. There have been nine deaths reported so far in January.

Active cases fell by eight from the previous day to 108. That includes four people in the hospital being treated for the novel coronavirus.

Another nine people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 742.

COVID-19 outbreaks

A deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Caressant Care in the Township of Wellington North continues to grow with 15 new cases reported on Tuesday.

An outbreak was declared on Dec. 12 and since then 130 people have contracted the disease and nine people have died.

Two deaths have been reported at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph at its long-term care and retirement homes. The facility has seen 92 cases since an outbreak was declared on Dec. 10.

An outbreak at The Elliott Community was declared over on Monday.

There are eight active outbreaks among long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County.

Another 10 active outbreaks are being reported in workplace and community settings.

An outbreak at the University of Guelph has 44 positive tests connected to it as of Monday.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 6,178 vaccines since its vaccination program began on Jan. 6.

That’s 309 more than what was reported on Monday.

So far, public health has received 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is being administered to health-care workers at its facility in Guelph.

Moderna shipped 3,700 of its doses to Guelph and those are being sent to long-term care and retirement homes for patients and residents.

Public health said it expects all 3,935 residents of long-term care and retirement homes will receive their first vaccine by Wednesday.