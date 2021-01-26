Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 49 COVID-19 cases connected to University of Guelph outbreak

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 4:51 pm
Click to play video 'How Ontario responded to the coronavirus pandemic' How Ontario responded to the coronavirus pandemic
WATCH: Travis Dhanraj takes an in-depth look back at the numbers and the politics of Ontario's response to the coronavirus pandemic a year after COVID-19 was confirmed to be in the province.

The University of Guelph says there are now 49 coronavirus cases connected to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The outbreak stems from “unsanctioned social gatherings” held in the East Village Townhouses residences on Jan. 15 and 16.

The outbreak was declared on Jan. 21 and the university announced seven positive tests. On Tuesday, the number had grown to 49.

Read more: 99 people mostly linked to Barrie, Ont., nursing home outbreak test positive for COVID-19 variant

At least 200 students are currently isolating while the university continues to urge anyone who attended the gatherings to isolate immediately, get tested and monitor for symptoms.

The university currently has 840 students living on campus residences including 356 living in the East Village Townhouses.

Story continues below advertisement

U of G spokesperson Deirdre Healey said on Tuesday that campus police have issued 27 fines of $120 to students “involved in the unsanctioned gatherings.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She added that the university is increasing security on campus and within residences to ensure COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

Trending Stories

“Investigations are ongoing and disciplinary action including eviction and/or suspensions is being considered,” Healey said in an email.

Read more: McGill temporarily removes some students from residence for allegedly flouting COVID-19 rules

A curfew is also being considered but Healey said that will depend on how well students comply with the protocols and respond to increased security and monitoring efforts.

“Right now, our focus is on supporting students who are ill and who are in isolation, as well as all of our students in residence, and ensuring students come forward for testing,” Healey said.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphCOVID-19 OutbreakGuelph NewsUniversity of GuelphGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19guelph casesCOVID-19 outbreak Guelphuniversity of guelph covid-19 outbreaku of g covid-19 outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers