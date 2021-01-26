Coronavirus: 49 COVID-19 cases connected to University of Guelph outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph says there are now 49 coronavirus cases connected to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The outbreak stems from “unsanctioned social gatherings” held in the East Village Townhouses residences on Jan. 15 and 16.

The outbreak was declared on Jan. 21 and the university announced seven positive tests. On Tuesday, the number had grown to 49.

At least 200 students are currently isolating while the university continues to urge anyone who attended the gatherings to isolate immediately, get tested and monitor for symptoms.

The university currently has 840 students living on campus residences including 356 living in the East Village Townhouses.

U of G spokesperson Deirdre Healey said on Tuesday that campus police have issued 27 fines of $120 to students “involved in the unsanctioned gatherings.”

She added that the university is increasing security on campus and within residences to ensure COVID-19 protocols are being followed.

“Investigations are ongoing and disciplinary action including eviction and/or suspensions is being considered,” Healey said in an email.

A curfew is also being considered but Healey said that will depend on how well students comply with the protocols and respond to increased security and monitoring efforts.

“Right now, our focus is on supporting students who are ill and who are in isolation, as well as all of our students in residence, and ensuring students come forward for testing,” Healey said.

