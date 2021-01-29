Menu

Crime

London police lay impaired driving charges after woman flees crash scene

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 29, 2021 10:44 am
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017.
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Police say a woman is facing a slew of charges, including impaired driving, after a midday crash in south London.

Numerous calls were made to police at around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday to report a single-vehicle crash in the area of Wortley Road and Beaconsfield Avenue, police say.

Read more: London police report rise in drug-related impaired driving charges

According to police, the woman driving had allegedly fled on foot and was last seen heading westbound on Beaconsfield Avenue.

Nearby officers were also provided with a suspect description, police say.

Emergency crews found an abandoned vehicle on Wortley Road near Beaconsfield Avenue and a woman was arrested on MacKinnon Place, a small side street off of Beaconsfield Avenue, at roughly 1:10 p.m.

Read more: London teen charged with impaired driving following multiple collisions

Police say that the suspect was “uncooperative with officers,” allegedly attempting to resist arrest by pulling away and flailing her arms, and that a search resulted in suspected fentanyl as well as crystal meth.

The suspect was taken to the detention unit at police headquarters where, at roughly 2:30 p.m., police say she damaged property inside an interview room.

Police say a 31-year-old London woman is charged with impaired operation, impaired exceeding blood alcohol concentration, resisting arrest, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, mischief under $5,000, and possession of a schedule I substance.

Impaired DrivingFentanylLondon PoliceDrunk DrivingCrystal Methsouth londonwortley roadwortley villagefleeing scene of crash
