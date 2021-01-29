London police lay impaired driving charges after woman flees crash scene

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman is facing a slew of charges, including impaired driving, after a midday crash in south London.

Numerous calls were made to police at around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday to report a single-vehicle crash in the area of Wortley Road and Beaconsfield Avenue, police say.

According to police, the woman driving had allegedly fled on foot and was last seen heading westbound on Beaconsfield Avenue.

Nearby officers were also provided with a suspect description, police say.

Emergency crews found an abandoned vehicle on Wortley Road near Beaconsfield Avenue and a woman was arrested on MacKinnon Place, a small side street off of Beaconsfield Avenue, at roughly 1:10 p.m.

Police say that the suspect was “uncooperative with officers,” allegedly attempting to resist arrest by pulling away and flailing her arms, and that a search resulted in suspected fentanyl as well as crystal meth.

The suspect was taken to the detention unit at police headquarters where, at roughly 2:30 p.m., police say she damaged property inside an interview room.

Police say a 31-year-old London woman is charged with impaired operation, impaired exceeding blood alcohol concentration, resisting arrest, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, mischief under $5,000, and possession of a schedule I substance.