Crime

London teen charged with impaired driving following multiple collisions

By Jake Jeffrey Global News
Police have charge a London teen following several collisions late Monday evening.
Police have charge a London teen following several collisions late Monday evening. 980 CFPL/submitted photo

A London, Ont., teenager is facing impaired driving-related charges after police say a car was involved in multiple collisions in the south end of the city late Monday night.

London police received multiple calls in relation to a hit-and-run in the area of Southdale and Boswick road just before midnight.

While searching the area, police received a second call in relation to a car that hit a light post on Raleigh Boulevard, in the Talbot Village subdivision.

London man arrested in weapons investigation: London Police

Police focused their search on that area and eventually located the car on Vallas Circle with significant damage to its front-end. A witness told Global News 980 CFPL that one of the vehicles’ front tires was removed from the damage.

Police say two youths fled the car but were eventually located by a London Police Canine officer.

Police say there were no injuries, and damage totalled around $14,000.

Woodstock Police issue warning after 'suspicious' person approaches children in park

A 17-year-old London male, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing a pair of impaired driving-related charges, as well as failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He has a court date in December.

