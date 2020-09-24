London teen charged with impaired driving following multiple collisions

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., teenager is facing impaired driving-related charges after police say a car was involved in multiple collisions in the south end of the city late Monday night.

London police received multiple calls in relation to a hit-and-run in the area of Southdale and Boswick road just before midnight.

While searching the area, police received a second call in relation to a car that hit a light post on Raleigh Boulevard, in the Talbot Village subdivision.

Police focused their search on that area and eventually located the car on Vallas Circle with significant damage to its front-end. A witness told Global News 980 CFPL that one of the vehicles’ front tires was removed from the damage.

Police say two youths fled the car but were eventually located by a London Police Canine officer.

Police say there were no injuries, and damage totalled around $14,000.

A 17-year-old London male, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing a pair of impaired driving-related charges, as well as failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He has a court date in December.