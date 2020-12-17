Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London police report rise in drug-related impaired driving charges

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
FILE.
FILE. Global News

London police say a charge this week against a Norfolk County man is just the latest in a growing and troubling trend of drug-related impaired driving.

Police say they were contacted at roughly 2 a.m. Monday after an employee at a Tim Hortons on Trafalgar Street at Highbury Avenue North reported that a vehicle in the parking lot had been running without moving for about two hours.

Read more: COVID-19 pandemic played a role in safety on Edmonton’s roads: officials

When officers arrived, they found a man asleep at the wheel of the running vehicle. After waking the driver up, police say an officer “observed drug paraphernalia inside the car.”

A 59-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance.

London Police Service traffic management unit sergeant Sean Harding says it’s the latest in what appears to be a troubling trend.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London police lay impaired, weapon, drug charges after man found asleep at the wheel 2 days in a row

In November alone, London police laid 33 drug-related impaired driving charges, which police say is more than the service has seen over the course of an entire year previously.

Police say the criminal code does not differentiate between alcohol- and drug-impaired driving offences, but the data LPS are sharing is specific to drug-related impaired driving charges.

Trending Stories

While 2019 numbers were not immediately available, Harding provided data from the past six months, including the 33 charges in November. There were 14 similar charges in October, nine in September, six in August, and two each in July and June.

“This dangerous trend is quite concerning,” he said.

“While we continue to receive tips from the public in relation to impaired drivers, we are finding more and more of them on the road.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Opioid-related deaths steady, outreach agencies report rise in overdoses in London

When asked what factors may be leading to the increase, Harding said he cannot say for sure, but he suspects the opioid crisis is playing a role, noting that roughly 20 of the 33 drug-related impaired driving charges laid in November involved narcotics, which include drugs like fentanyl, heroin, and methadone.

Story continues below advertisement

Harding noted the service has more Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFTS) officers and drug-recognition experts out than ever, after increasing their numbers over the last few years.

The annual Festive R.I.D.E. campaign is also in full swing, running until January 2, 2021.

He also stressed that none of the November drug-impaired charges were in relation to cannabis alone (one charge involved a depressant with cannabis while three charges involved narcotics and cannabis) and that it appears the public has generally been responsible about recreational cannabis since its legalization in October of 2018.

Click to play video 'Family of woman killed by suspected impaired driver frustrated' Family of woman killed by suspected impaired driver frustrated
Family of woman killed by suspected impaired driver frustrated
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingLondon PoliceOpioid CrisisDrug Impaired Drivingopioid epidemicDriving while hightraffic managementlondon police trend
Flyers
More weekly flyers