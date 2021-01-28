Onion Lake man charged after Alberta Mountie injured has appearance in Sask. on other charges

Send this page to someone via email

An Onion Lake man allegedly involved in a police pursuit where an RCMP officer was injured near Edmonton had court appearances this week in both Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Michael Patrick Hill, 23, appeared in Sherwood Park Provincial Court Jan. 27 in connection to the incident where the Mountie was injured, and he was supposed to appear in Lloydminster Provincial Court Jan. 26 on theft over $5,000 and breach of curfew charges in a separate incident.

Hill has been in custody since his arrest Jan. 19 in Strathcona County, Alta.

It is alleged he was involved in an incident that afternoon where a gun was pointed at someone in Vermilion, which is about 180 kilometres directly east of Edmonton.

Police said the suspects involved fled Vermilion in a black SUV, which police located about an hour later near Edmonton.

RCMP spotted the suspect SUV driving south in a northbound lane on Highway 21 near Fort Saskatchewan. Strathcona County RCMP and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP assisted Vermilion RCMP in the investigation.

One of the RCMP vehicles pursuing the suspects made contact with their SUV and ended up in the ditch near Township Road 540. A second RCMP vehicle successfully stopped the SUV further south near Township Road 534.

Hill was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a peace officer, pointing a firearm, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and failing to comply with conditions.

The charges against Hill haven’t been proven in court.

A 21-year-old Onion Lake woman was also arrested. She was released and is scheduled to make her first court appearance in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on March 17. Alberta RCMP said they will release her name after she makes her first court appearance.

The RCMP officer involved in the rollover was taken to hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

Hill appears next in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Feb. 10. The matter was adjourned to give his lawyer time to consult with him.

Hill didn’t appear at his Jan. 26 scheduled appearance in Saskatchewan’s Lloydminster Provincial Court.

The North Battleford Crown Prosecutor’s office said it wasn’t aware Hill was in custody in Alberta and will now have to get an order to have him appear in Lloydminster.

Lloydminster Provincial Court Judge Kim Young issued a warrant for Hill’s arrest. Justice Hill said he issued the warrant because the Crown didn’t have enough time to obtain a production order to require Hill appear in Saskatchewan because he is “sitting in an Alberta jail cell.”

The community of Onion Lake straddles the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, about 45 kilometres north of Lloydminster.