Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.L. reports cluster of COVID-19 cases, says could be evidence of community spread

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 3:38 pm
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Newfounland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health, addresses media on COVID-19 on March 21, 2020.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Newfounland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health, addresses media on COVID-19 on March 21, 2020. Facebook: Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new COVID-19 infections, including three cases that are linked to a case reported Wednesday.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told reporters those three cases along with the case announced Wednesday form a cluster of connected infections whose origin has not been identified.

READ MORE: Man arrested with 36 knives threatened to ‘execute’ N.L. politicians: RCMP

She says contract tracers will keep working to determine the source of infection and says the cluster could be evidence of community spread.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fitzgerald says the four people involved in the cluster are close contacts of one another and are between the ages of 20 and 39.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Critics question timing of N.L. election call' Critics question timing of N.L. election call
Critics question timing of N.L. election call

She also says there is a suspected case of COVID-19 at a daycare in the province, though no positive cases have yet been confirmed in connection with the facility.

Story continues below advertisement

The fourth case announced today is related to international travel and Fitzgerald says there are now nine active reported infections in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaNew Brunswick
Flyers
More weekly flyers