N.L. reports cluster of COVID-19 cases, says could be evidence of community spread

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new COVID-19 infections, including three cases that are linked to a case reported Wednesday.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told reporters those three cases along with the case announced Wednesday form a cluster of connected infections whose origin has not been identified.

She says contract tracers will keep working to determine the source of infection and says the cluster could be evidence of community spread.

Fitzgerald says the four people involved in the cluster are close contacts of one another and are between the ages of 20 and 39.

She also says there is a suspected case of COVID-19 at a daycare in the province, though no positive cases have yet been confirmed in connection with the facility.

The fourth case announced today is related to international travel and Fitzgerald says there are now nine active reported infections in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.