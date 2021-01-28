RCAF helicopter flies over Peterborough area hospitals in support of front-line health care

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force took to the skies Thursday to show support for front-line health-care workers in Peterborough and around the region amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A crew of a CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron, based at 8 Wing/CFB Trenton, conducted multiple flypasts of hospitals to show 8 Wing’s support for frontline healthcare staff.

The helicopter flew around Peterborough Regional Health Centre several times around 10 a.m., attracting the attention of staff and residents alike both inside and outside the facility.

The crew also conducted flypasts at Campbellford Memorial Hospital, Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital in Picton, Belleville General Hospital and Trenton Memorial Hospital.

The flypasts consisted of several passes with the door open and a Canadian flag being held by one of the crew members.

“Throughout this pandemic, health care workers in hospitals and long-term care facilities have been working around the clock to save lives,” stated Lt. Col. Jean-Paul Landry, Commanding Officer at 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron, which deploys the Griffon and CC-130H Hercules helicopters for air and maritime distresses.

“They have selflessly put the needs of others ahead of their own, which has resulted in significant physical and mental stresses. These flypasts are a simple way for the members of 8 Wing/CFB Trenton to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude for all that the health care workers have done to keep our communities safe.”

424 Transport and Rescue says Thursday was chosen to coincide with Thursday’s social media postings focusing on helping to end the stigma surrounding mental illness and supporting initiatives.

