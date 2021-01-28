Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases, 11 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

As a result of a single additional recovery on Thursday, there are now only 11 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the co-operation and willingness of Nova Scotians to follow the public health protocols,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a press release.

“I thank everyone for their patience in abiding by the restrictions we have in place to protect each other’s health, and for the collective effort to contain the virus.”

There is one person in hospital at this time.

Officials say 65 people have died as a result of the virus.

There have been 1,576 cases of the virus in Nova Scotia, of which 1,500 people are considered to have recovered.

“It is evident that people are taking our public health protocols seriously as we continue to see low numbers of new cases,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“Let’s keep up the good work and continue to follow all of the public health measures.” Tweet This

Nova Scotia completed 1,763 tests on Wednesday, pushing the tally of total tests completed since the pandemic began to 280,462

As of Wednesday, 13,504 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 2,709 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.