Halifax man without face mask fined after approaching people in apartment lobby

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a man has been given a ticket for violating the Health Protection Act in an offence related to COVID-19.

Police say they received a report on Tuesday that a man was not wearing a face mask while approaching people in the lobby of an apartment building in Halifax.

“Officers spoke to the man and educated him on the provincial regulations which require everyone to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while present in a public place,” read an HRP release.

Read more: Young man injured in overnight shooting in North Preston

After receiving a second call about the man continuing to not wear a mask, police returned to the building and issued him a ticket for violating the act.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia requires individuals to wear a face-covering inside of communal spaces in an apartment building. The ticket for violating order 71(1b) of the act carries a fine of $1,000.

“HRP is reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency,” read the release.

More information on the penalties for violating public health orders is available here.

0:41 Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to ease restrictions on arts, sports and culture Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to ease restrictions on arts, sports and culture