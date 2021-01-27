Halifax man without face mask fined after approaching people in apartment lobby

Halifax Regional Police say a man has been given a ticket for violating the Health Protection Act in an offence related to COVID-19.
Police say they received a report on Tuesday that a man was not wearing a face mask while approaching people in the lobby of an apartment building in Halifax.
“Officers spoke to the man and educated him on the provincial regulations which require everyone to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while present in a public place,” read an HRP release.
After receiving a second call about the man continuing to not wear a mask, police returned to the building and issued him a ticket for violating the act.
Nova Scotia requires individuals to wear a face-covering inside of communal spaces in an apartment building. The ticket for violating order 71(1b) of the act carries a fine of $1,000.
“HRP is reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency,” read the release.
More information on the penalties for violating public health orders is available here.
