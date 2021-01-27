Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax man without face mask fined after approaching people in apartment lobby

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 1:01 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants detected in Nova Scotia' Coronavirus: U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants detected in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said Friday that two cases of the COVID-19 identified in the province back in December and connected to international travel are now confirmed to have been cases of the UK and South African variant of COVID-19, and are now resolved. He added further close contact tracing is being done to trace any spread of the variants in the province.

Halifax Regional Police say a man has been given a ticket for violating the Health Protection Act in an offence related to COVID-19.

Police say they received a report on Tuesday that a man was not wearing a face mask while approaching people in the lobby of an apartment building in Halifax.

“Officers spoke to the man and educated him on the provincial regulations which require everyone to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while present in a public place,” read an HRP release.

Read more: Young man injured in overnight shooting in North Preston

After receiving a second call about the man continuing to not wear a mask, police returned to the building and issued him a ticket for violating the act.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia requires individuals to wear a face-covering inside of communal spaces in an apartment building. The ticket for violating order 71(1b) of the act carries a fine of $1,000.

“HRP is reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to the COVID-19 emergency,” read the release.

More information on the penalties for violating public health orders is available here.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to ease restrictions on arts, sports and culture' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to ease restrictions on arts, sports and culture
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to ease restrictions on arts, sports and culture

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPublic healthhalifax policeCOVID-19 RestrictionsFace Maskanti-maskhealth protection actCOVID-19 chargeCOVID-19 offence
Flyers
More weekly flyers