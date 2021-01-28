Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge police peacefully resolve critical incident after hours of heavy officer presence

By Danica Ferris Global News
Click to play video 'Lethbridge police peacefully resolve critical incident in west-side neighbourhood' Lethbridge police peacefully resolve critical incident in west-side neighbourhood
WATCH ABOVE: Residents of Blackfoot Manor West were blocked from entering their street for upwards of four hours on Wednesday afternoon as the Lethbridge Police Service deployed its critical incident team. As Danica Ferris reports, the situation was resolved peacefully.

An incident requiring the Lethbridge Police Service’s critical incident team was concluded peacefully on Wednesday night after a number of residents of a west-side neighbourhood were blocked from accessing their street for about four hours.

Read more: Man in custody after suspicious package left at Lethbridge police station, planter set on fire

In a statement late Wednesday, LPS said a person had been taken into custody and there were no injuries to anyone involved in the incident.

“The incident is related to mental health issues and no charges are being laid,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Many residents sat in the parking lot of nearby G.S. Lakie Middle School for as long as four hours waiting for police to resolve the situation, with neighbours telling Global News that LPS arrived at around 1:30 p.m.

Some residents said a number of loud noises could be heard shortly after police arrived, and officers could be heard repeatedly over a loudspeaker.

The heavy police presence included the K-9 unit and an LPS explosives truck.

The incident was resolved around 6 p.m. when an ambulance arrived and police quickly left the area.

Read more: Coronavirus: Lethbridge business charged with contravening public health order

Police thanked the public on social media for their assistance in the matter by avoiding the area.

No further details were made available by LPS on Wednesday night.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LethbridgeLethbridge Police ServiceLethbridge CrimelpsLethbridge NewsCritical Incident TeamLethbrige police
Flyers
More weekly flyers