Lethbridge police peacefully resolve critical incident after hours of heavy officer presence

An incident requiring the Lethbridge Police Service’s critical incident team was concluded peacefully on Wednesday night after a number of residents of a west-side neighbourhood were blocked from accessing their street for about four hours.

In a statement late Wednesday, LPS said a person had been taken into custody and there were no injuries to anyone involved in the incident.

“The incident is related to mental health issues and no charges are being laid,” police said.

Many residents sat in the parking lot of nearby G.S. Lakie Middle School for as long as four hours waiting for police to resolve the situation, with neighbours telling Global News that LPS arrived at around 1:30 p.m.

Some residents said a number of loud noises could be heard shortly after police arrived, and officers could be heard repeatedly over a loudspeaker.

The heavy police presence included the K-9 unit and an LPS explosives truck.

The incident was resolved around 6 p.m. when an ambulance arrived and police quickly left the area.

Police thanked the public on social media for their assistance in the matter by avoiding the area.

No further details were made available by LPS on Wednesday night.