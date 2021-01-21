Menu

Crime

Man in custody after suspicious package left at Lethbridge police station

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 4:08 pm
The Explosives Disposal Unit at the Lethbridge Police Service station investigating a suspicious package left at the station on Thursday, Jan. 20.
The Explosives Disposal Unit at the Lethbridge Police Service station investigating a suspicious package left at the station on Thursday, Jan. 20. Eloise Therien / Global News

A 29-year-old man has been taken into custody after a suspicious package was left at the Lethbridge Police Service station on Thursday morning.

At around 10:15 a.m., LPS said a man threw a package into the front entrance of the station on 135 – 1 Ave. S.

Police said a man then fled on a bicycle but was apprehended a short time later.

As a precautionary measure, the front lobby was closed down to protect the public and ensure staff safety, with officers monitoring the entrances and parking lot to direct the public.

Read more: Lethbridge police chief doesn’t believe cutting budget was ‘right thing to do,’ respects decision

The LPS Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) was brought in to investigate the package, while the Lethbridge Fire Department and its Hazardous Material Unit (HAZMAT) were alerted and remained on standby at a nearby parking lot.

LPS said both EDU and HAZMAT determined the package was not explosive, and reopened the station to the public as of 1:30 p.m.

No further details about the suspect have been released as the matter is still under investigation.

