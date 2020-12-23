Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge police find drugs, cash, weapon in home of man arrested for suspected drug trafficking

By Heide Pearson Global News
Lethbridge police seized drugs, cash and a weapon from the home of a man arrested for suspected drug trafficking.
Lethbridge police seized drugs, cash and a weapon from the home of a man arrested for suspected drug trafficking. Lethbridge Police Service

A Lethbridge man is facing a slew of charges after a surveillance investigation led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs and stolen items.

Police said the “short-term investigation” by the crime suppression team found evidence of “activity consistent with drug trafficking,” and Bradley Stephan Paskiuski was arrested on Tuesday.

Read more: StatsCan: Crime Severity Index report ranks Lethbridge at No. 1

Following his arrest, police searched a 13 Street South home to find more than $25,000 worth of drugs, including 26 grams of fentanyl, more than 160 grams of meth, 31 grams of cocaine, as well as LSD, what’s believed to be MDMA and psilocybin.

Officers also found drug trafficking paraphernalia, more than $6,500 in cash, a cellphone, Taser, and “several smaller items” that investigators allege Paskiuski stole.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: No charges laid following financial investigation into Lethbridge supervised consumption site

Paskiuski has since been charged with five counts of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a prohibited weapon, among other offences.

Paskiuski was still in custody as of Wednesday while awaiting a hearing to see if he will be released.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lethbridge CrimeLethbridge drugsLethbridge drug investigationLethbridge drug seizureLetbridge Police ServiceLethbridge drug arrestLethbridge drug trafficking arrestLethbridge drug trafficking charge
Flyers
More weekly flyers