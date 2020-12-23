Lethbridge police find drugs, cash, weapon in home of man arrested for suspected drug trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

A Lethbridge man is facing a slew of charges after a surveillance investigation led to the seizure of a large amount of drugs and stolen items.

Police said the “short-term investigation” by the crime suppression team found evidence of “activity consistent with drug trafficking,” and Bradley Stephan Paskiuski was arrested on Tuesday.

Following his arrest, police searched a 13 Street South home to find more than $25,000 worth of drugs, including 26 grams of fentanyl, more than 160 grams of meth, 31 grams of cocaine, as well as LSD, what’s believed to be MDMA and psilocybin.

Officers also found drug trafficking paraphernalia, more than $6,500 in cash, a cellphone, Taser, and “several smaller items” that investigators allege Paskiuski stole.

Paskiuski has since been charged with five counts of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a prohibited weapon, among other offences.

Paskiuski was still in custody as of Wednesday while awaiting a hearing to see if he will be released.