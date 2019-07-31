Meth, carfentanil and fentanyl seized in Lethbridge drug bust

Drugs, handguns and stolen property were all seized by officers after members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams searched a home in Lethbridge, the agency said Wednesday.

The search concluded what ALERT called a “short-term drug investigation” and took place in a home and a vehicle in the Indian Battle Heights neighbourhood.

On July 26, police carried out the search and seized a number of items, including:

322 grams of methamphetamine

13 grams of suspected carfentanil

86 fentanyl pills

20 grams of cocaine

802 grams of ketamine

$5,109 cash

On top of the drugs, police said they also found a loaded revolver and various amounts of stolen property. The firearm had its serial number removed and ALERT said it will be submitted for analysis.

“This seizure illustrates the collaborative effort between policing partners to keep Lethbridge safe and get harmful drugs off the street,” Staff Sgt. Leon Borbandy with ALERT Lethbridge said in a release.

Eldon Myers, 47, and Cheri Komar, 50, have both been charged with nine charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and firearms-related offences.

Myers is also facing one count of possession of a firearm while being prohibited.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service provided assistance in the searches and arrests of the two suspects.