Lethbridge man charged after illegal drugs, including carfentanil, seized by police

Lethbridge police have charged a 49-year-old man with trafficking after officers seized illegal drugs — including deadly carfentanil — during a Tuesday investigation.

Officers were called to a northside pub at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of an impaired driver. While investigating, officers spotted a man wanted on an outstanding warrant, who they subsequently arrested.

In a Wednesday news release, the Lethbridge Police Service said a search “incident to his arrest” led to police seizing methamphetamine, crack cocaine and carfentanil as well as nearly $1,000 in cash and a cellphone.

Mark Anthony Brown, of Lethbridge, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and breach of a condition of a recognizance.

Brown remains in police custody awaiting his hearing.