Crime

Drugs, weapons seized during weekend traffic stop in Lethbridge

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted December 20, 2020 12:03 pm
Courtesy: Lethbridge Police Service

A 39-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Lethbridge.

Around 5 a.m., a suspicious vehicle with no license plates was stopped in a north side parking lot, after police said it was observed engaging in a quick transaction with another vehicle.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service Canine Unit, Downtown Policing Unit and Patrols conducted the stop.

The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Andrew Hall, was arrested for multiple breaches of his release order conditions, including a 24-hour curfew.

Upon a search of the vehicle, police located several weapons including a machete, bear spray, and a metal airsoft hand gun.

Story continues below advertisement

Several grams each of meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine were also found, with a total value estimated at around $3,000, as well as packaging, scales and cash.

Police said Hall has been charged with multiple drug trafficking, weapons, damaging a police vehicle, and breach of charges related to the traffic stop, and was transported to LSP for a bail hearing.

He will remain in custody until Dec. 21.

