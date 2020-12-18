3 charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough; RIDE program receives provincial funding

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made several drug-impaired driving arrests in the city this week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Thursday around noon, officers responded to reports of an erratic driver in the area of Lansdowne Street East and Ashburnham Drive.

An officer located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was impaired. A passenger was also arrested.

Jacqueline Hartwell, 28, of Peterborough and Michael Byers, 40, of Bailieboro were both arrested and charged with operation while impaired by drugs. They were each served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Read more: Peterborough police launch 2020 Festive RIDE program

Byers was additionally charged with possession of a Scheduled I substance.

Story continues below advertisement

Hartwell was held in custody and will appear in court on Friday; Byers was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on Jan. 12, 2021.

On Wednesday around 8 p.m. police were notified of a woman allegedly slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car with the vehicle’s horn sounding in the area of Lansdowne Street West and The Parkway.

Officers attended the area and determined the driver was impaired. Drug paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle, police said.

Amy Byers, 47, of Hamilton Township was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by drugs. She was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 12, 2021.

RIDE funding

The Peterborough Police Service will receive just over $47,600 in provincial funding over two years for the RIDE program.

“We are grateful for this funding,” stated police Chief Scott Gilbert. “It will allow us to deploy more resources to help keep our community safe.”

The funding is for 2020-21 and for 2021-22.

1:59 Family of woman killed by suspected impaired driver frustrated Family of woman killed by suspected impaired driver frustrated