Peterborough police launch 2020 Festive RIDE program

The Peterborough Police Service has officially launched the 2020 Festive RIDE program.

The blitz targets impaired driving in the city, which has seen the number of incidents — in particular, drug-impaired driving — spike.

According to the service, from January 2019 to November 2019, there were 71 impaired driving arrests — 64 by alcohol and seven by drugs.

So far in 2020, there have been 101 impaired driving arrests: 62 by alcohol and 39 by drugs.

“Please make responsible decisions, if you drink or consume legal cannabis please don’t drive,” stated police Chief Scott Gilbert. “We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season.”

The police also noted that the city is under the yellow-protect zone designation for Ontario’s COVID-19 framework and are encouraging people to limit gatherings.

“We are preparing for all scenarios,” stated traffic Sgt. Ryan Wilson. “Officers will also be wearing the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) to ensure everyone is safe while still ensuring those who are impaired are off the road.”

Police say if you suspect that someone is driving while impaired, call 911.

