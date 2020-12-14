Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge police equipped with new Bill 21 sanctions as check stop campaign begins

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 5:27 pm
Click to play video 'Lethbridge police issue impaired driving sanction as check stop campaign begins' Lethbridge police issue impaired driving sanction as check stop campaign begins
WATCH ABOVE: Each year, members of the Lethbridge Police Service take to the street to conduct check stops, attempting to nab impaired drivers. As Eloise Therien explains, new sanctions under Bill 21 are helping streamline that process

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service’s traffic response unit tackled the first evening of their annual check stop campaign on Saturday, the main focus being preventing impaired drivers from being on the road.

“We are not doing mandatory alcohol screening, but we are asking questions and trying to get impaired drivers off the road,” said Cst. Brent Paxton.

Police are also asking drivers about valid documentation including license, insurance and registration. They typically stop hundreds of vehicles in a six-hour period.

Read more: Lethbridge police, MADD support new Alberta bill for impaired driving penalties

For the first time during a campaign, officers are equipped with sanctions under Bill 21.

“The new impaired laws will allow us to stay on the road more and deal with impaired drivers a bit quicker,” Paxman said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bill 21 introduced a new Immediate Roadside Sanction program, making for a quicker and stricter process.

Immediate consequences for impaired drivers include:

  • New fines up to $2,000
  • Increased length of vehicle seizure up to 30 days for certain offences
  • New mandatory education programs for repeat offenders
  • Increased driver’s license suspensions for repeat offenders
  • Expanded mandatory ignition interlock for repeat offenders

Read more: Alberta’s new, tougher impaired driving laws are in effect — here’s what you need to know

On Saturday, police issued one impaired driving sanction under the new provincial legislation, while also issuing eight violation tickets. Those included one expired license plate, cannabis within easy access, two learners license holders driving without a supervisor, and two driver’s without a license.

With new COVID-19 restrictions now in effect as of Sunday, Paxman said a drop in impaired driving is likely.

“When we had our first shutdown back in March, with the bars and everything shutting down, we had a significant drop in impaired driving,” he explained.

Anita Huchala, president of the local MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) chapter, said for those who have suffered loses from impaired driving, this time of year can be especially taxing.

“As the holidays approach, yes it does get difficult because there is that empty chair at the supper table,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

MADD estimates between 1,250 and 1,500 people die from impairment-related crashes in Canada annually, or around four people per day.

Huchala hopes people will take the time to consider their actions before getting behind the wheel when intoxicated by alcohol or drugs.

“You’re going to lose a lot,” she said. “You could ruin somebody’s life, as well as your own. [So] it’s a simple plan — plan ahead.”
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingLethbridge Police ServiceBill 21Check Stopalberta bill 21MAADLethbridge police Bill 21Lethbridge police Bill 21 check stopsLethbridge police checkstops impaired drivingLethbridge police impaired drivingLethbridge police impaired driving tickets
Flyers
More weekly flyers