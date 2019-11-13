Reduction in CheckStop program like ‘giving them permission’ to drive drunk, say Winnipeg activists

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police’s temporary reduction in the CheckStop program is like giving drunk drivers permission to get behind the wheel impaired, say local activists.

The rise in violent crime means Winnipeg police say they have no choice but to re-direct officers from community services to the front lines – and that means a reduction in things like the CheckStop program.

“We’re going to pull back temporarily for right now,” said Police Chief Danny Smyth Monday. “This means there will be a reduction in traffic enforcement, and a reduction in the CheckStop program.”

MADD Canada’s CEO Andrew Murie said it sends the wrong message.

“By publicly announcing that you’re actually going to do less checkpoints, it’s almost telling impaired drivers or the people who might drive impaired, you’re giving them permission because the chances of them getting caught are small,” he said.

“We’ve never seen a police department like Winnipeg ever at Christmas time reducing their sobriety checkpoints. It’s by far the first, a disappointing first.”

Roy Hildebrand, who lost his daughter to an alleged drunk driver, said he’s also upset by the move.

His 22-year-old daughter Tia was killed in a crash nearly one year ago. The man behind the wheel is facing a number of impaired driving charges.

“There is no other comparison to losing one of your children in a tragic accident such as this. Nothing compares,” he said.

“I can assure you there’s no other grieving process that’s harder, there’s no other news that’s worse to get than your child has been killed. When it’s something that’s so preventable it’s just tragic.” Tweet This

Hildebrand says police should be increasing up their efforts instead.

“They need to ramp up the CheckStop program, not ramp it down. They need to investigate more in and around these local watering holes where people are leaving impaired.”

Last year during the holiday CheckStop program, Winnipeg police stopped 7,667 cars, conducted 424 roadside breath tests and charged 41 people.

