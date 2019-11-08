Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police chief to announce “operational” changes to combat violence

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 11:25 am
Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth speaks at a press conference in Winnipeg, on November 12, 2014.
Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth speaks at a press conference in Winnipeg, on November 12, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Winnipeg’s Chief of Police will address media Friday to talk about what he calls “operational adjustments” to deal with the city’s uptick in violence.

Chief Danny Smyth will talk to the media at 11:30 a.m. to “discuss recent violent incidents” in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Winnipeg group calls for less policing, more community resources following recent violence

Global Winnipeg will livestream the press conference here.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeDanny SmythWinnipeg Police Chief
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.