Saskatoon check stop sees 8 vehicles impounded due to impaired driving

Saskatoon police suspended eight drivers’ licences and impounded their vehicles at a check stop on Friday night.
A tweet, posted from the account of the Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) traffic unit, stated five of the suspensions and impoundments were for cannabis consumption.
It also said the suspensions ranged from three to 60 days and the impoundments ranged from three to seven days in length.
A picture of the check stop showed a sign for Pink Tree, a medical supply store on 2nd Ave North, meaning those who had their licences suspended were driving in downtown Saskatoon.
The tweet concludes with the hashtags “#DriveSober” and “SKcheckstop.”
