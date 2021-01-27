Menu

Charges stayed against suspect in Peachland, B.C., shooting

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 6:02 pm
The 7200 block of Highway 97, south of Peachland.
The 7200 block of Highway 97, south of Peachland. Courtesy: Google Street Maps / Global News

Charges have been stayed against a West Kelowna man who was arrested in a high-risk takedown for his alleged involvement in a Peachland shooting.

That means the Crown has ended the prosecution against him, although it can be restarted within a year.

Read more: Charges stayed against Kelowna man accused in Halloween attack

Johnathon Burns faced 10 serious charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats in connection with what police called a targeted shooting in August 2019.

The incident happened at a house south of Peachland in the 7200 block of Highway 97.

Police said at the time that a man at the home was shot but survived.

Read more: West Kelowna man, accused of targeted shooting, remains in custody

A masked suspect fled the scene, according to RCMP.

Five days later, Burns was arrested.

Read more: Former B.C. military leader faces jail time for child pornography possession

However, just before Burns’ preliminary hearing, the Crown decided the evidence was no longer strong enough for conviction and ended the proceedings.

— With files from Doris Maria Bregolisse

Click to play video 'West Kelowna RCMP and fire department rescue man and two pets from poisoning' West Kelowna RCMP and fire department rescue man and two pets from poisoning
West Kelowna RCMP and fire department rescue man and two pets from poisoning – Dec 5, 2020
CrimeRCMPShootingCourtChargespeachlandAggravated AssaultCharges StayedCharges droppedKelowna CourtJohnathon Burns
