Charges stayed against suspect in Peachland, B.C., shooting

Charges have been stayed against a West Kelowna man who was arrested in a high-risk takedown for his alleged involvement in a Peachland shooting.

That means the Crown has ended the prosecution against him, although it can be restarted within a year.

Johnathon Burns faced 10 serious charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats in connection with what police called a targeted shooting in August 2019.

The incident happened at a house south of Peachland in the 7200 block of Highway 97.

Police said at the time that a man at the home was shot but survived.

A masked suspect fled the scene, according to RCMP.

Five days later, Burns was arrested.

However, just before Burns’ preliminary hearing, the Crown decided the evidence was no longer strong enough for conviction and ended the proceedings.

— With files from Doris Maria Bregolisse

