Crack cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in Rutland drug bust, say Kelowna RCMP

Another search warrant, another drug bust in Rutland for the Kelowna RCMP.

Less than a week after a residence on Prior Road South was searched for drugs, police busted a home along the 300 block of Mallach Road in Kelowna.

Like the earlier but unrelated incident, the latest search warrant was a result of a drug trafficking investigation.

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said of the drug bust on Mallach Road.

“During the search, two men who were residents at the house were found to have outstanding B.C.-wide warrants of arrest on unrelated matters. They were taken into custody without issue.”

Police say no charges have been laid at this time, but the investigation is ongoing and that the matter will be forwarded to Crown counsel for review and charge approval.

