Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Crack cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in Rutland drug bust, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 3:51 pm
A photo of seized items following a recent drug bust along the 300 block of Mallach Road in Kelowna.
A photo of seized items following a recent drug bust along the 300 block of Mallach Road in Kelowna. Kelowna RCMP

Another search warrant, another drug bust in Rutland for the Kelowna RCMP.

Less than a week after a residence on Prior Road South was searched for drugs, police busted a home along the 300 block of Mallach Road in Kelowna.

Like the earlier but unrelated incident, the latest search warrant was a result of a drug trafficking investigation.

Read more: Meth, fentanyl, $20K in cash seized during drug bust, say Kelowna RCMP

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said of the drug bust on Mallach Road.

Trending Stories

“During the search, two men who were residents at the house were found to have outstanding B.C.-wide warrants of arrest on unrelated matters. They were taken into custody without issue.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say no charges have been laid at this time, but the investigation is ongoing and that the matter will be forwarded to Crown counsel for review and charge approval.

Click to play video 'More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust' More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust
More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust – Nov 5, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganFentanylDrugscentral okanaganDrug BustDrug TraffickingMethKelowna RCMPSearch WarrantCrack CocaineMallach RoadPrior Road South
Flyers
More weekly flyers