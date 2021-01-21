Meth, fentanyl, $20K in cash seized during drug bust, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man was arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday, with police saying they seized a variety of illicit drugs.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the search warrant along the 1000 block of Prior Road South yielded suspected, but unlisted amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cannabis.

“Our officers also seized weapons and various drug paraphernalia commonly used in the trafficking of controlled substances, along with almost $20,000 of currency,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Police say the search warrant was a result of an active investigation into allegations of drug trafficking.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene but was later released.

Police say the investigation will be forwarded to Crown counsel for review and charge approval.

