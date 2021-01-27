Number of coronavirus patients jumps to new record in Saskatchewan

A new high was set in Saskatchewan for coronavirus-related hospitalizations as six more people died, according to the provincial government.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 220 patients with COVID-19 — 184 are receiving inpatient care and 36 are in intensive care. This is the highest number since Jan. 15 when 210 were reported.

There have been 274 COVID-19-related deaths in the province to date.

Four of the recently deceased were individuals in the 80-plus age group from the Saskatoon zone while another was in their 50s, according to a press release. The remaining case was a person in their 60s from the north central zone.

According to Wednesday’s update, there were 149 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 22,794. The new average of daily cases is down to 242, which is the lowest average since Jan. 7 when it was 240.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone (48), followed by Regina (38), south east (15), north west (8), north central (8), north east (8), central east (7), far north west (5), far north east (3), central west (2), south central (2) as well as one in far north central. Residence information is still pending for four new infections.

Active cases, which are total cases less recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,527 Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 19,993 following 264 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

COVID-19 tests carried out in Saskatchewan now total 497,468 since Saskatchewan’s first case was reported in March 2020.

3:22 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends public health orders to Feb. 19 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends public health orders to Feb. 19

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Advertisement