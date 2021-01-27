Peterbrough man charged with drug trafficking following suspected fatal opioid poisoning: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several drug trafficking charges that police are in connection with a fatal opioid poisoning in December 2020.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, during an investigation into a suspected fatal opioid poisoning in December, officers learned how the victim acquired the drugs. The victim’s name was not released.

The investigation led to the arrest of a man on Tuesday.

Ronald Trafford, 41, of Peterborough was charged with two counts of trafficking a Schedule I substance (fentanyl).

During his arrest, police say they located two knives on the accused. He was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose and one count of breach of a prohibition order to not possess any prohibited weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

“The Peterborough Police Service thoroughly investigates all sudden deaths to help with closure for the families and ensure public safety in our community,” police stated.

There were 37 reported opioid overdoses in the city in 2020, police and health officials reported last month.

Police remind the public that under Canada’s Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, anyone who seeks medical help for themselves or for someone else who has overdosed will not be charged with possessing or using drugs for personal use.

Earlier this month Peterborough Public Health issued an alert of an increase in suspected drug poisonings in the region.

Advertisement