Health

Dr. Hinshaw to share COVID-19 update with Albertans Wednesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 1:39 pm
Click to play video 'Hinshaw urges people to verify information they share on COVID-19' Hinshaw urges people to verify information they share on COVID-19
Alberta’s top doctor, Deena Hinshaw, began her daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday by asking Albertans to be careful about the accuracy of the information they share on COVID-19 to help stop the spread of misinformation during the pandemic.

Alberta’s top doctor will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

Her news conference will be streamed live in this article post.

Read more: COVID-19: Hinshaw says Alberta’s health system making significant progress on contact tracing capacity

On Tuesday, Hinshaw said the province identified 366 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. In that same time frame, 8,652 coronavirus tests were administered in Alberta. The province’s test positivity rate was at 4.4 per cent.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19?

As of Tuesday afternoon, 626 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta with 108 in intensive care units.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 14 additional deaths reported.

Click to play video '366 COVID-19 cases identified Tuesday in Alberta, 14 more deaths linked to disease' 366 COVID-19 cases identified Tuesday in Alberta, 14 more deaths linked to disease

As of Tuesday, the province had 1,800 contact tracers working.

Hinshaw said that while Alberta Health Services is still hiring more contact tracers, the health authority has “enough capacity in their teams to call all cases within 24 hours of that case being identified in the lab.”

Read more: Additional steps Albertans can take as more cases of COVID-19 variants reported

As of Monday, Alberta had identified 20 cases of the variant first identified in the U.K. and five cases of the variant first identified in South Africa.

While the province is currently only providing weekly updates on cases involving COVID-19 variants in Alberta, Hinshaw said health officials “will be looking into the needs of Albertans as we go forward” when asked why the updates weren’t being made available daily.

Story continues below advertisement
