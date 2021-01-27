Dr. Hinshaw to share COVID-19 update with Albertans Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s top doctor will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw said the province identified 366 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. In that same time frame, 8,652 coronavirus tests were administered in Alberta. The province’s test positivity rate was at 4.4 per cent.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 626 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta with 108 in intensive care units.

There were 14 additional deaths reported.

As of Tuesday, the province had 1,800 contact tracers working.

Hinshaw said that while Alberta Health Services is still hiring more contact tracers, the health authority has “enough capacity in their teams to call all cases within 24 hours of that case being identified in the lab.”

As of Monday, Alberta had identified 20 cases of the variant first identified in the U.K. and five cases of the variant first identified in South Africa.

While the province is currently only providing weekly updates on cases involving COVID-19 variants in Alberta, Hinshaw said health officials “will be looking into the needs of Albertans as we go forward” when asked why the updates weren’t being made available daily.

