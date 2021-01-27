Alberta health minister to give prescription drug announcement on Wednesday

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is set to make a prescription drug announcement on Wednesday morning.
The announcement is set to happen at 11:30 a.m., and will be live streamed in this post.
The Alberta government didn’t give any information on what might be included in the announcement.
Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, prescription quantities and refills were limited due to concerns over supply, and people were only able to get a 30-day supply of their medication at a time.
In June, however, Alberta eased the restrictions, allowing pharmacists to prescribe a 100-day supply to patients.
