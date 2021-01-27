Alberta health minister to give prescription drug announcement on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is set to make a prescription drug announcement on Wednesday morning.

The announcement is set to happen at 11:30 a.m., and will be live streamed in this post.

Read more: Alberta snowbirds run into unexpected turbulence when filling prescriptions

The Alberta government didn’t give any information on what might be included in the announcement.

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, prescription quantities and refills were limited due to concerns over supply, and people were only able to get a 30-day supply of their medication at a time.

In June, however, Alberta eased the restrictions, allowing pharmacists to prescribe a 100-day supply to patients.

Advertisement