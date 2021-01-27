Menu

Alberta health minister to give prescription drug announcement on Wednesday

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 11:34 am
Alberta's health minister is set to make a drug announcement on Wednesday.
Alberta's health minister is set to make a drug announcement on Wednesday. Getty Images

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is set to make a prescription drug announcement on Wednesday morning.

The announcement is set to happen at 11:30 a.m., and will be live streamed in this post.

Read more: Alberta snowbirds run into unexpected turbulence when filling prescriptions

The Alberta government didn’t give any information on what might be included in the announcement.

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, prescription quantities and refills were limited due to concerns over supply, and people were only able to get a 30-day supply of their medication at a time.

In June, however, Alberta eased the restrictions, allowing pharmacists to prescribe a 100-day supply to patients.

