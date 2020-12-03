Menu

Canada

Kaysen’s Quest: Edmonton toddler receives life-saving drug thanks to angel donor

By Emily Mertz Global News
Click to play video 'Family of Edmonton toddler pleads for help to pay for new $2.8M gene therapy' Family of Edmonton toddler pleads for help to pay for new $2.8M gene therapy
WATCH (July 6): Kaysen Martin's family has met with Alberta's health minister to ask for the cost of a new drug be covered. The government is making no promises, but Kaysen's family is getting help from thousands of others who are donating to Kaysen's cause — including actor Ryan Reynolds. Fletcher Kent has more – Jul 6, 2020

An Edmonton family is celebrating an early Christmas miracle Thursday.

Two-year-old Kaysen Martin has received the life-saving drug Zolgensma thanks to donations from around the world and an extraordinary gift from an anonymous donor.

Read more: Edmonton family asks province to fund life-saving, multi-million-dollar drug for toddler

“We did it! You did it! We all as a community did it! Right now Kaysen is receiving Zolgensma,” the family shared in a post on Instagram on Thursday.

“We are so blessed that along with all the funds raised, an angel donor donated the rest of the money so that we could privately purchase Zolgensma for our sweet Kaysen!

Tweet This

“We are still in such a state of shock as every single day that passed after Kaysen’s second birthday we were slowly losing all hope. Well just as all hope was lost, an angel swooped upon us and made all our dreams and hopes come true for Kaysen.

“We are forever grateful and so thankful for everyone who stood by our side. Miracles do happen.”

Click to play video 'Kaysen Martin’s family frustrated with wait over $2.8M drug coverage decision' Kaysen Martin’s family frustrated with wait over $2.8M drug coverage decision
Kaysen Martin’s family frustrated with wait over $2.8M drug coverage decision – Jul 24, 2020

Kaysen was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 (SMA 1) when he was eight months old. It’s a progressive motor neuron disease that causes his muscles to weaken over time. Most children with SMA 1 do not live to see their second birthdays.

Kaysen has been taking Spinraza treatments every four months. But Spinraza is not a cure and it costs $375,000 a year.

His family asked Alberta Health to pay for a new one-time gene-therapy treatment called Zolgensma, which costs $2.8 million.

Read more: Hollywood’s Ryan Reynolds joins fight for Edmonton toddler needing $2.8M life-saving drug

Kaysen’s Quest inspired Edmontonians, Albertans, Canadians — even celebrities like actor Ryan Reynolds — to donate.

A gofundme for Kaysen had raised over $1.4 million.

Click to play video 'Family of Edmonton toddler Kaysen Martin continues to push for life-saving treatment before it’s too late' Family of Edmonton toddler Kaysen Martin continues to push for life-saving treatment before it’s too late
Family of Edmonton toddler Kaysen Martin continues to push for life-saving treatment before it’s too late – Jul 16, 2020

“The difference between the gene therapy and what he’s on now is that this gene therapy actually… replaces that dysfunctional gene that causes this neuromuscular disorder,” Durhane Wong-Rieger said on July 3.

Wong-Rieger is president and CEO of the Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders.

— More to come… 

Alberta healthGoFundMeSpinal Muscular AtrophyHealth MattersspinrazazolgensmaDrug CoverageKaysen MartinEdmonton Toddlerlife-saving drugspinal muscular atrophy Type 1angel donorKAysen's quest
