Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hearing for trio charged with providing ammo to Nova Scotia gunman put over

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Feminist advocate concerned about charges against N.S. gunman’s common-law spouse' Feminist advocate concerned about charges against N.S. gunman’s common-law spouse
Linda MacDonald, a feminist advocate and expert in intimate partner violence, questions why the RCMP laid charges against the Nova Scotia gunman’s former common-law spouse given what’s known about his past abuse and history of violence toward her. The RCMP have said the gunman’s common-law spouse had no prior knowledge of his actions on April 18 and 19 – Dec 21, 2020

Three people accused of providing ammunition to the Nova Scotia gunman have had their case put over until March.

Defence lawyers for Lisa Diana Banfield, 52, James Blair Banfield, 64, and Brian Brewster, 60, appeared by phone in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday.

During the brief appearance, Brewster’s lawyer, Tom Singleton, told the judge he’s dissatisfied with the lack of disclosure of evidence.

He said 13 of the 14 court documents used to obtain search warrants are so heavily redacted that he can’t understand them, and he also wants a copy of the search warrant the RCMP used to obtain his client’s cellular telephone.

Read more: N.S. mass killer’s common-law spouse and 2 men charged with providing ammunition

The lawyers said that they have yet to receive disclosure from Nova Scotia Crown attorneys and that they were not yet prepared to enter pleas for their clients.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown attorney Shauna MacDonald told the judge she intended to proceed summarily, meaning the case would be before a provincial court and that sentence length is limited.

The matter was put over until March 8.

The trio are accused of providing ammo to the man who in April 2020 went on a 13-hour murderous rampage in rural Nova Scotia, killing 22 people and burning several homes to the ground.

RCMP stressed that the three people had “had no prior knowledge of the gunman’s actions on April 18 and 19.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Federal government halts sale of decommissioned RCMP cruisers in wake of N.S. shooting' Federal government halts sale of decommissioned RCMP cruisers in wake of N.S. shooting
Federal government halts sale of decommissioned RCMP cruisers in wake of N.S. shooting

Police investigators have said the violence began on the evening of April 18,  when the gunman attacked and bound his common-law spouse Lisa Banfield in their home.

Story continues below advertisement

According to interviews given to the RCMP, she said she managed to escape and hide in a wooded area of Portapique before emerging at 6 a.m. the next morning and running to a neighbour’s home.

A former neighbour of the gunman had previously reported his history of domestic violence and a collection of firearms to the RCMP years ago and ended up leaving the community herself due to fears of his violence.

READ MORE: She witnessed the N.S. mass shooter’s violence. She’s still struggling to be heard

The gunman was killed by police on April 19 at a gas station in Enfield.

“Though the gunman is ultimately responsible for his actions, and can never stand trial, we have a duty to investigate by the same standards that we would if he was alive,” said the RCMP when the force announced it had laid charges against the trio in December.

Recently issued charging documents now specify that Lisa Banfield is charged with two counts of transferring ammunition.

Click to play video 'Portapique residents moving after N.S. shooting' Portapique residents moving after N.S. shooting
Portapique residents moving after N.S. shooting – Dec 11, 2020

She is accused of providing .223 Remington calibre cartridges and .40 calibre Smith and Wesson cartridges as well as providing .223 calibre Remington cartridges.

Story continues below advertisement

James Banfield is facing one charge and is accused of providing .223 Remington calibre cartridges and .40 calibre Smith and Wesson cartridges.

Brewster is facing one charge and is accused of providing .223 Remington calibre cartridges.

The issue will next be heard in court on March 9. The trio is expected to enter pleas at that time.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova Scotia RCMPnova scotia shootingGabriel Wortmanportapique shootingLisa BanfieldBrian BrewsterJames Banfield
Flyers
More weekly flyers