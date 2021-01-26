Canadian crews, U.S. Coast Guard search for downed plane off B.C. after distress call

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian rescue crews are helping to search for a small plane off of the B.C. coast after United States officials received a mayday distress call.

The U.S. Coast Guard says in a tweet that crews are searching the waters between Victoria and Port Angeles, Wash., for a downed Cessna 170.

It says one man was reported aboard the aircraft.

The coast guard says the flight originated from Ketchikan, Ala.

Lt.-Cmdr. Tony Wright of the Canadian Forces Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria says the pilot described his location during the mayday call Tuesday afternoon.

Wright says Canada is supporting the search with the Canadian Coast Guard’s Sir Wilfred Laurier vessel and a CC-115 Buffalo aircraft out of Comox, B.C.

He says they are searching along with an American helicopter and vessels.

“We’re supporting the U.S. Coast Guard,” Wright said, adding he had no other information immediately available.