Nottawasaga OPP investigate homicide in Tottenham, Ont.

Nottawasaga OPP say they’re investigating a homicide that took place in Tottenham, Ont., during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

At about 3:20 a.m., officers were called to a Clifford Crescent home, where they found a woman dead inside.

A man who also lived in the house was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody, according to police.

Investigators say there’s no threat to public safety and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

Nottawasaga OPP’s crime unit and OPP forensic identification services are investigating under the direction of the criminal investigations branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

