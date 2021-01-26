Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Nottawasaga OPP investigate homicide in Tottenham, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 6:25 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a man for impaired driving and driving while suspended.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a man for impaired driving and driving while suspended. OPP

Nottawasaga OPP say they’re investigating a homicide that took place in Tottenham, Ont., during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

At about 3:20 a.m., officers were called to a Clifford Crescent home, where they found a woman dead inside.

A man who also lived in the house was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody, according to police.

Read more: OPP investigate ‘suspicious’ vehicle fires in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Investigators say there’s no threat to public safety and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

Trending Stories

Nottawasaga OPP’s crime unit and OPP forensic identification services are investigating under the direction of the criminal investigations branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Peterborough County OPP assist snowmobiler on Rice Lake' Peterborough County OPP assist snowmobiler on Rice Lake
Peterborough County OPP assist snowmobiler on Rice Lake
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nottawasaga OPPNew TecumsethTottenhamClifford Crescent homicideClifford Crescent TottenhamNew Tecumseth homicideTottenham homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers