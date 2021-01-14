OPP investigate ‘suspicious’ vehicle fires in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’re investigating several “suspicious” vehicle fires that took place in New Tecumseth, Ont., during the early morning hours of Saturday.

At about 1 a.m. Jan. 9, police and fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in a back parking lot near Mill Street and Queen Street South.

When officers arrived, they saw a black Ford 150 pickup truck, a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and a red Toyota RAV4 on fire.

There were no injuries as a result of the fires and fire crews extinguished all three blazes.

On Saturday, January 9, 2021, #NottyOPP & @NewTecFireChief responded to the rear lot of Mill St/Queen St S in Tottenham where emergency crews located 3 vehicles on fire. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or @CrimeSDM at 1-800-222-8477 ^kv pic.twitter.com/J54yvOqZ4l — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 13, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.