Teenager in critical condition in North Vancouver hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in North Vancouver connected to a disturbing hit-and-run that left a teenage girl in critical condition.

The 17-year-old was found unconscious and injured Monday night near Keith Road and St. Andrews Avenue around 10:15 pm, RCMP said.

Witnesses told RCMP they heard a crash and discovered the girl badly injured.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene, according to RCMP.

On Tuesday, North Vancouver RCMP said a person has been arrested and a vehicle seized in connection to the investigation.

“Although we have made an arrest, it’s very important that we continue our efforts to gather all available evidence,” Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

Witnesses are asked to come forward if they were in the area of the collision Monday night.

A second location, near the Safeway parking lot at Lynn Valley Centre, is also of interest to police and they are asking anyone in that area as well to contact them if they have any information.

The vehicle is described as a white, newer model vehicle.

Police are also appealing for drivers in the area to check their dash cam as it might have captured something.

Any witnesses can contact North Vancouver RCMP at (604) 985-1311 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.