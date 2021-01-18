Police seek witnesses in West Vancouver hit-and-run involving pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital after an early morning hit-and-run in West Vancouver.

Police were called to the 400-block of Taylor Way near Clyde Avenue at 7 a.m. on Monday.

They arrived to find a 58-year-old man who had been struck by vehicle while crossing the intersection and was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the driver did not stop and immediately left the area. The vehicle was last seen driving towards the Lions Gate Bridge.

Police said they are looking for a white Tesla Model-X with damage to the driver’s side headlight and front wheel area.

“We believe that the driver would have known that they had hit someone,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a news release.

Anyone in the area with potential dash-cam footage or other information is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.