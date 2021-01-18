Menu

Crime

Police seek witnesses in West Vancouver hit-and-run involving pedestrian

By Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 8:14 pm
Click to play video 'West Vancouver police appeal for help to find hit-and-run driver' West Vancouver police appeal for help to find hit-and-run driver
Const. Kevin Goodmurphy says police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck at Taylor Way near Clyde Avenue on Monday morning.

A man was taken to hospital after an early morning hit-and-run in West Vancouver.

Police were called to the 400-block of Taylor Way near Clyde Avenue at 7 a.m. on Monday.

They arrived to find a 58-year-old man who had been struck by vehicle while crossing the intersection and was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the driver did not stop and immediately left the area.  The vehicle was last seen driving towards the Lions Gate Bridge.

Read more: Driver charged after North Vancouver hit-and-run sends one person to hospital

Police said they are looking for a white Tesla Model-X with damage to the driver’s side headlight and front wheel area.

“We believe that the driver would have known that they had hit someone,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a news release.

Anyone in the area with potential dash-cam footage or other information is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

PoliceHit and RunCar crashPedestrianwest vancouverLions Gate Bridgewest vancouver policeTaylor Way
