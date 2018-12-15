Crime
December 15, 2018 12:37 am
Updated: December 15, 2018 12:38 am

One person in hospital after North Vancouver hit and run

Police on scene of a reported hit-and-run in North Vancouver.

One person has been taken to hospital after a reported hit-and-run in North Vancouver on Friday night.

It happened at 5th Street and Lonsdale around 8 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Global News has requested further details from North Vancouver RCMP.

