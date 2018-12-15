One person in hospital after North Vancouver hit and run
One person has been taken to hospital after a reported hit-and-run in North Vancouver on Friday night.
It happened at 5th Street and Lonsdale around 8 p.m.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Global News has requested further details from North Vancouver RCMP.
