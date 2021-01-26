Manitoba RCMP suspect alcohol involved in head-on collision in Norway House

Police in Norway House said they suspect alcohol was involved in a head-on crash Sunday morning between a car and First Nations Safety Office pickup truck.

RCMP said the southbound car crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic on Paupanekis Point Road and collided with the northbound truck, which had tried to avoid the crash by pulling over to the shoulder of the road.

Six people — four occupants of the car and two safety officers in the pickup — were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Because of the driver of the car’s injuries in the crash, RCMP said they weren’t able to conduct a breath test, but they suspect alcohol to be a contributing cause of the incident and a blood test was requested at the hospital.

