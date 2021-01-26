Menu

Traffic

Manitoba RCMP suspect alcohol involved in head-on collision in Norway House

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 2:13 pm
The scene of a collision on Paupanekis Point Road in Norway House.
The scene of a collision on Paupanekis Point Road in Norway House. RCMP Manitoba

Police in Norway House said they suspect alcohol was involved in a head-on crash Sunday morning between a car and First Nations Safety Office pickup truck.

RCMP said the southbound car crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic on Paupanekis Point Road and collided with the northbound truck, which had tried to avoid the crash by pulling over to the shoulder of the road.

Read more: IIU investigating Morden police chase that led to fatal crash

Six people — four occupants of the car and two safety officers in the pickup — were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Because of the driver of the car’s injuries in the crash, RCMP said they weren’t able to conduct a breath test, but they suspect alcohol to be a contributing cause of the incident and a blood test was requested at the hospital.

Click to play video 'Manitoba roadway collisions on the rise' Manitoba roadway collisions on the rise
Manitoba roadway collisions on the rise – Dec 11, 2019
