71-year-old killed in serious midtown collision: Kingston police

Kingston police are asking for more information about a collision a fatal collision in midtown Kingston Monday.

According to police, a 71-year-old was struck by a vehicle just before 3:45 p.m. on Princess Street west of Michael Street.

Tuesday afternoon, police said the unidentified person died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

A section of Princess Street was closed for most of the evening while reconstructionists investigated the scene.

Our Traffic Safety Unit officers are continuing their detailed collision reconstruction involving a pedestrian and an SUV at Princess St at McMichael St. Westbound lanes continue to be closed but we’ll will update in the next 1-2 hours when open again. #ygk pic.twitter.com/Ih9e7hA6lb — Sgt Steve Koopman (@SgtKoopman) January 26, 2021

Police have yet to release many details about the crash, or whether any charges are pending.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Const. Brimble at 613-549-4660 ext. 6378 or via email at jbrimble@kingstonpolice.ca .