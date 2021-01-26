Menu

Canada

71-year-old killed in serious midtown collision: Kingston police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Kingston police are looking for more information about a Princess Street collision involving a pedestrian.
Kingston police are looking for more information about a Princess Street collision involving a pedestrian. Steve Koopman / Twitter

Kingston police are asking for more information about a collision a fatal collision in midtown Kingston Monday.

According to police, a 71-year-old was struck by a vehicle just before 3:45 p.m. on Princess Street west of Michael Street.

Tuesday afternoon, police said the unidentified person died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Read more: Kingston police investigate fatal collision on Highway 38

A section of Princess Street was closed for most of the evening while reconstructionists investigated the scene.

Police have yet to release many details about the crash, or whether any charges are pending.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Const. Brimble at 613-549-4660 ext. 6378 or via email at jbrimble@kingstonpolice.ca.

