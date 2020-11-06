Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston police investigate fatal collision on Highway 38

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Kingston police say one person is dead and two others were left seriously injured after a crash on Highway 38 Thursday night.
Kingston police say one person is dead and two others were left seriously injured after a crash on Highway 38 Thursday night. Global Kingston

Kingston police say one person has died as a result of a serious collision on Highway 38 Thursday night.

The crash happened near Van Order Road just after 7 p.m.

Police, along with fire crews and paramedics, responded to the call.

Read more: Hundreds gather for Kingston vigil to remember 16-year-old car crash victim

In addition to the fatality, police say two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Highway 38 between Unity Road and Orser Road was closed for about 10 hours while police tried to piece together what happened.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CollisionFatal CrashFatal CollisionKingston Collisioncollision KingstonFatal Crash Kingstoncrash highway 38fatal collision highway 38highway 38 fatal collisionone dead highway 38
Flyers
More weekly flyers