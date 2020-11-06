Kingston police investigate fatal collision on Highway 38

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say one person has died as a result of a serious collision on Highway 38 Thursday night.

The crash happened near Van Order Road just after 7 p.m.

Police, along with fire crews and paramedics, responded to the call.

In addition to the fatality, police say two other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 38 between Unity Road and Orser Road was closed for about 10 hours while police tried to piece together what happened.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

