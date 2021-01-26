Quebec reports 1,166 new coronavirus cases, 57 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

As the pandemic continues, Quebec is reporting 1,166 new cases and 57 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

Health authorities say four of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, while the others stem from earlier this month and have been retroactively added to the growing tally.

The caseload of the province, which has been a hotspot for COVID-19, has now reached 256,002. Meanwhile, recoveries stand at 230,803.

The health crisis has led to the deaths of 9,577 Quebecers to date, though a death previously linked to the virus has been removed from the total following an investigation. The province’s fatalities account for nearly half of Canada’s deaths attributable to COVID-19.

The number of hospitalizations related to the pandemic rose Tuesday. There are 1,324 patients in hospital, an increase of three from the previous day.

Of those patients, there are 217 in intensive care units, which remains unchanged.

Quebec’s latest data shows 19,281 tests were given Sunday. To date, more than 5.6 million tests have been administered.

Premier François Legault is expected to give an update on the situation Tuesday afternoon in Montreal. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health.