Crime

Violent arrest leads to investigation of police actions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
An investigation has been launched following a violent arrest that leaves one man seriously injured. Jan. 25, 2021.
An independent investigation is underway after a Monday night altercation with Montreal police left a man with a serious head injury.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Monday police arrived at an SQDC outlet in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce where a 24-year-old man, showing signs of intoxication, had allegedly assaulted someone on the premises.

When confronted, the man charged police, who used pepper spray to try to subdue the suspect.

Read more: BEI clarifies that teen did not receive CPR after being shot by Quebec police

As more police arrived, the situation escalated and police batons were used against the suspect.

During his arrest, the man sustained several blows to the head and lost consciousness. He was subsequently handcuffed and transported to an area hospital. One police officer was reportedly injured during the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

The BEI or Bureau of Independent investigation has taken over the investigation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
