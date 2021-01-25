Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Health officials to provide COVID-19 update as B.C. marks one year since first case this week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 3:22 pm
A person wearing a face mask waits to cross a street in Vancouver, British Columbia in this file photo.
A person wearing a face mask waits to cross a street in Vancouver, British Columbia in this file photo. Credit Image: © Liang Sen/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT on Monday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

On Friday, B.C. reported 508 new cases of the virus, along with nine additional deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie outlines B.C.’s mass immunization plan' Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie outlines B.C.’s mass immunization plan
Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie outlines B.C.’s mass immunization plan

Read more: B.C. reports another 508 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Story continues below advertisement

In a written statement, health officials said there were 4,479 active cases of the virus in B.C.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

An additional 6,719 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

This week marks one year since the first presumptive COVID-19 case in Canada was announced.

The first-lab confirmed case in B.C. was announced on Jan. 28.

Within six weeks, COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

“Today is an appropriate time to commemorate the more than 1,000 British Columbians we have lost so far to COVID-19. It is also the time to acknowledge the countless efforts and sacrifices people have made to help protect and take care of others over the last year,” B.C. Premier John Horgan remarked in a statement.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: How can British Columbians trust that 7.4 million doses of vaccines will be available for the province’s plan?' Coronavirus: How can British Columbians trust that 7.4 million doses of vaccines will be available for the province’s plan?
Coronavirus: How can British Columbians trust that 7.4 million doses of vaccines will be available for the province’s plan?

Read more: Great Canadian Gaming CEO, wife ticketed after allegedly flying to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronaviruscovid-19 bcBC COVID-19BC coronavirus updateBC COVID-19 updateBC coronavirus update MondayBC COVID-19 update MondayBC coronavirus anniversaryBC coronavirus one year anniversaryBC COVID-19 anniversaryBC COVID-19 January 25BC COVID-19 one year anniversary
Flyers
More weekly flyers