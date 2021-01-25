Health officials to provide COVID-19 update as B.C. marks one year since first case this week

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT on Monday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

On Friday, B.C. reported 508 new cases of the virus, along with nine additional deaths.

In a written statement, health officials said there were 4,479 active cases of the virus in B.C.

An additional 6,719 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

This week marks one year since the first presumptive COVID-19 case in Canada was announced.

The first-lab confirmed case in B.C. was announced on Jan. 28.

Within six weeks, COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.

“Today is an appropriate time to commemorate the more than 1,000 British Columbians we have lost so far to COVID-19. It is also the time to acknowledge the countless efforts and sacrifices people have made to help protect and take care of others over the last year,” B.C. Premier John Horgan remarked in a statement.

