Canada

Nunavut faces new COVID-19 outbreak after weeks without cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2021 2:00 pm
Coronavirus: Nunavut premier says he'll take vaccine once it's his turn, wants focus on most vulnerable
WATCH: Nunavut premier says he'll take vaccine once it's his turn, wants focus on most vulnerable – Jan 7, 2021

The centre of Nunavut’s COVID-19 outbreak is now facing a second outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Last week, Arviat, a community of about 2,800, reported its first new case since Dec. 28.

With cases spiking over the weekend, the community, which had been COVID-free since Jan. 2, now has 17 active cases of COVID-19.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the new cluster of cases involve several households and all infected people are asymptomatic.

Patterson says there’s no evidence the infection came from outside Arviat, but he also can’t confirm the new cases are connected to the original outbreak.

So far, 69 per cent of Arviat’s eligible adult population has received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Coronavirus: Feds provide additional support to Indigenous communities amid outbreaks
Coronavirus: Feds provide additional support to Indigenous communities amid outbreaks – Dec 1, 2020

All travel to and from Arviat is restricted and the community is in full lockdown to prevent further spread.

There have been 280 cases in the territory since the start of the pandemic.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadaNunavutcovid canadanunavut coronavirusArviatnunavut covidArviat NunavutCOVID-19 NunavutNunavut populationgovernment of nunavut covidnunavut canada
